Meridian Management Co. Sells 15,917 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

