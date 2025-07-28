Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – July 25th

Tesla, Broadcom, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AEye, Union Pacific, Micron Technology, and Vertiv are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture and distribute goods or provide related services to sectors such as construction, transportation, aerospace, and defense. They include firms producing machinery, industrial equipment, infrastructure components and logistics services. Because their revenues depend heavily on capital spending and broader economic activity, their performance often tracks the overall business cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.45 on Friday, reaching $316.75. 112,332,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,209,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.38 and a 200-day moving average of $315.19.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $291.06. 6,192,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,110,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $292.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day moving average of $221.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,097. The stock has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93.

AEye (LIDR)

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

NASDAQ LIDR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,246,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,755. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,177. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,117,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,395,646. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.06. 5,917,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,397,013. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

