Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

