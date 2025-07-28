Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $308.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.49 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

