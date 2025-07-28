Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after buying an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VYM stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

