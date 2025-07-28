Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

