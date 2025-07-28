AWM Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,880 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,457,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inkwell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

