Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 230.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,894 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.30.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

