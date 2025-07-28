Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.02.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

