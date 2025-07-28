NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,377 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 36,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 208,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NEE stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

