Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Cut by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE LMT opened at $421.60 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

