MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 841 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after acquiring an additional 211,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,579,000 after acquiring an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

