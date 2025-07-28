Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $210.39 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

