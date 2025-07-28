Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.28 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $371.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.