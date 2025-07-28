Stephenson & Company Inc. Has $15.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,626,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,183,000 after buying an additional 29,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.