Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,425 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $227.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.