Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lessened by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.70 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.69. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

