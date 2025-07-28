Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $1.70 Million in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.