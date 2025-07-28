Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $1.70 Million in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.