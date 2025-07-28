Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 685 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $471,189,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Home Depot by 559.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,706,000 after buying an additional 875,591 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $375.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

