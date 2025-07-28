Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Fairman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 9,726,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,422,000 after buying an additional 1,738,632 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $58.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

