Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,413,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $280.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

