Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $19.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

