Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,737,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WMB stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

