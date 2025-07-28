Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Reduced by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $209.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

