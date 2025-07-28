Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.25 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $250.23 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

