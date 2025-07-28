Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Shares of AMGN opened at $306.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $340.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

