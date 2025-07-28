AGP Franklin LLC Acquires 4,840 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BAC opened at $48.47 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $365.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

