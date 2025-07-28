Alteri Wealth LLC Has $263,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alteri Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $308.63 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.49 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

