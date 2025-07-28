Alteri Wealth LLC Takes $404,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.45 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

