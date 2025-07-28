Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $586.01 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.14 and a 200-day moving average of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

