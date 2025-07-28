Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 16,154 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $29,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

