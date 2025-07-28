Avalon Capital Management Purchases 6,111 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avalon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 328,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 162,387 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 47,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,398.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

