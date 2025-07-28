Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in KLA were worth $50,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $45,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 527.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in KLA by 270.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.2%

KLAC stock opened at $902.09 on Monday. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $945.87. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $862.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $762.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 price objective (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $848.19.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

