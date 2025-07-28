Bryce Point Capital LLC Sells 11,168 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30,487.1% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

DIS stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.