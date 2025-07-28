Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $136.60 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.50.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

