Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 81 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,122,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 459,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $227.82 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

