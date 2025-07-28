Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 95.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,474,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $118,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,005,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,082 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $84.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

