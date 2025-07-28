Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 970 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $297.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

