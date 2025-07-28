3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $151.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.31. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

