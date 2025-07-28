Meridian Management Co. Sells 316 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its holdings in RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $156.86 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $157.33. The company has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $3,080,191. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.