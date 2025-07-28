Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $220.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.