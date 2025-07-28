Top Gold Stocks To Consider – July 25th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, Cadence Design Systems, CocaCola, Freeport-McMoRan, Vale, and Kinross Gold are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, refining or financing (through royalties or streaming) of gold. Because these companies’ revenues are tied to the price of gold, their stock performance often moves in step with bullion prices—providing investors leveraged exposure to gold alongside the operational and geopolitical risks inherent in mining. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,998,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,658,625. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. 18,686,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,165,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $334.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.52.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,321,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,898,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,726,459. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 31,595,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,320,023. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,929,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,959,709. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

