University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $4.31 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,724,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,135,000 after purchasing an additional 142,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $158.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $371.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $151.90 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.