Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average is $164.25. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $151.90 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

