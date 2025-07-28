Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $282.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

