Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $635,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.