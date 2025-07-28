7,367 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $116.20 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

