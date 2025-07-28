TCW Group Inc. Purchases 1,555 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1%

KMI stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

