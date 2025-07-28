Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after buying an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after buying an additional 469,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,406,000 after buying an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,796,000 after buying an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $372.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $304.12 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

