iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0%

HDV stock opened at $119.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.